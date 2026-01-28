MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma reckons all-rounder Hardik Pandya and left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh will hold the key to India's prospects in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Defending champions India will enter the T20 showpiece as one of the overwhelming favourites due to their massive depth and quality.

Rohit highlighted Arshdeep's effectiveness with the new ball and at the death.

“It is a big positive to have both Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh together because they always attack for wickets. Arshdeep's biggest strength is swinging the new ball and taking early wickets. He mainly bowls with the new ball and at the death. Starting and finishing are the most important phases, and he is strong in both,” Rohit told JioHotstar.

“With the new ball, he swings it to get left-handers caught in the slips and targets the pads of right-handers. He has also started taking the ball away from right-handers. These skills are key for a new-ball bowler. He always tries to take wickets, which is why he bowls the first over.”

Rohit added,“In the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa, he did a great job. I still remember he dismissed Quinton de Kock when he was set and batting well. In the 19th over, he gave away just two or three runs, which built pressure on the South Africans.

“That is his game, bowling with the new ball and at the death, and he will play a key role for India in the 2026 T20 World Cup.”