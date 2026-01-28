Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League Season 3 Set To Begin In Ladakh

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Leh, Ladakh- The Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League (REIHL) returns to Ladakh for its third season, set to begin tomorrow, January 29, and running through February 14, 2026, at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium. Building on months of structured training and community-led preparation, Season 3 marks the League's most expansive and competitive edition to date, reaffirming its role as a critical platform for the growth of Ice Hockey in the Himalayan region.

Spanning 17 days, the League will feature a complete round-robin format across both men's and women's categories, ensuring each team competes against each other. This format underscores the growing competitive depth and consistency of Ice Hockey talent emerging from Ladakh.


Defending champions Kangs Sing enter Season 3 as the team to beat, having retained their men's title last year with a dominant 5–2 victory over Changthang Shans in the final. The men's champions remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, with captain Mushtaq Ahmed Giri earning the Best Player award in the men's category. In the women's category, Padma Chorol emerged as the Best Player. On the scoring front, Waseem Bilal of Humas Warriors led the men's scoring charts with 10 goals, while Tsewang Chuskit led the women's category with 10 goals. Reinforcing the League's emphasis on sportsmanship, the Fair Play Awards were presented to Humas Warriors (men) and Sham Eagles (women) for their exemplary conduct on the ice.

Opening Day Fixtures

The League will begin on January 29 with Sham Wolves taking on debutants Kharu Falcons in the opening game at 9:00 AM. This will be followed by a clash between last season's semi-finalists, Purig Warriors and Humas Warriors, at 11:00 AM.

