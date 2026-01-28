Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League Season 3 Set To Begin In Ladakh
Spanning 17 days, the League will feature a complete round-robin format across both men's and women's categories, ensuring each team competes against each other. This format underscores the growing competitive depth and consistency of Ice Hockey talent emerging from Ladakh.
Defending champions Kangs Sing enter Season 3 as the team to beat, having retained their men's title last year with a dominant 5–2 victory over Changthang Shans in the final. The men's champions remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, with captain Mushtaq Ahmed Giri earning the Best Player award in the men's category. In the women's category, Padma Chorol emerged as the Best Player. On the scoring front, Waseem Bilal of Humas Warriors led the men's scoring charts with 10 goals, while Tsewang Chuskit led the women's category with 10 goals. Reinforcing the League's emphasis on sportsmanship, the Fair Play Awards were presented to Humas Warriors (men) and Sham Eagles (women) for their exemplary conduct on the ice.
Opening Day Fixtures
The League will begin on January 29 with Sham Wolves taking on debutants Kharu Falcons in the opening game at 9:00 AM. This will be followed by a clash between last season's semi-finalists, Purig Warriors and Humas Warriors, at 11:00 AM.
