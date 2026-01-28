J&K HC Backs Uniform Yardstick For Fee Regulation

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday upheld the constitutional validity of amendments introduced to the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Act, 2002, providing for regulation of fees charged by private unaided schools, while simultaneously laying down strict limits on the functioning of the Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC).

A batch of petitions filed by unaided private schools challenged the amendments introduced through S.O. 3466(E) of 2020 and the Jammu and Kashmir Private Schools (Fixation, Determination and Regulation of Fee) Rules, 2022, contending that the statutory framework and the functioning of the FFRC violated the autonomy of private unaided educational institutions as recognised by the Supreme Court in T.M.A. Pai Foundation v. State of Karnataka.

The schools had argued that the Committee had been acting arbitrarily by unilaterally fixing school fees without proposals from institutions, failing to conduct physical verification of infrastructure and expenditure, and imposing unreasonable caps on tuition and transport fees, thereby undermining their ability to maintain quality education.

After an exhaustive examination of Supreme Court precedents including T.M.A. Pai Foundation, Islamic Academy of Education and P.A. Inamdar, a Division Bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar held that Sections 20A to 20J of the Act do not per se violate Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution, as the object of the amendments is to prevent commercialisation and profiteering in education.

However, the Court made it clear that the FFRC cannot act as a price-fixing authority for every private school. It held that unaided private schools enjoy substantial autonomy in fee fixation and that regulatory scrutiny must be confined to cases of alleged profiteering or commercialisation, preferably based on complaints or where the proposed fee structure shocks the conscience of the Committee.

Significantly, the Court struck down Section 20A(2) of the Act to the extent it permitted appointment of a retired Financial Commissioner or senior government officer as Chairperson of the FFRC. The Court held that, in line with Supreme Court directions, the Committee must be headed only by a retired High Court Judge nominated by the Chief Justice.

Regarding the challenge laid by aggrieved schools to the order of the FFRC dated 6 October 2022, which provides for a hike of transport fee only by 14%, the Bench left it for FFRC to decide.

“The FFRC, in its reply affidavit, has clearly stated that it is already seized of the matter and that a decision on the grievance of the petitioners (schools) with regard to fixation of transport fee shall be taken after taking the Transport Department on board and providing adequate opportunity of hearing to all stakeholders,” the court said, adding,“In view of the aforesaid statement made by the FFRC in its counter affidavit, there is hardly any need to go into this question...”.