Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
NFI Group Inc.

NFI Group Inc.


2026-01-28 03:16:37
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:28 AM EST - NFI Group Inc.: Announced it intends to release its fourth quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 after market close, with a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. NFI Group Inc. shares T are trading down $0.15 at $16.80.

MENAFN28012026000212011056ID1110664632



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search