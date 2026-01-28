403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cenovus, Avino, Centerra Scale 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> AGF Management Limited (T.B) Hit a new 52-Week High of $18.42. Tuesday, AGF reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.62, revenue of $120.3M
Altius Minerals Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $46.20. Altius announced Tuesday it expects to report Q4 2025 attributable royalty revenue of approximately $20.6 million compared to $13.5 million in Q4 2024 and annual attributable revenue of $69.7 million compared to $64.0 million in 2024.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.62. Wednesday, rose 1.2% on volume of 100 shares
Atico Mining Corporation (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 40 cents. Wednesday, Atico announced positive results from 21 drill holes completed in 2025 within an area of historical mining, successfully expanding the tonnage at the El Roble mine. The table below highlights some assay results in bold for drill core holes, which include 10.20m of 6.26% Cu, 8.50 g/t Au and 10.00m of 6.77% Cu, 3.39 g/t Au.
Aztec Minerals Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 43 cents. Tuesday, Aztec received the results from an additional five RC drill holes from its reverse circulation portion of the 2025 drilling program at the Tombstone Property in Southeastern Arizona.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Trust Units BTB) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.28. BTB will release its financial results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, after the closing of the Toronto stock market, on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.
Benz Mining Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.50. Benz Tuesday reported results from the Icon trend within the Glenburgh Gold Project in Western Australia. Ultra high-grade shallow lens emerging at Icon through infill drilling: 13m at 29.0 g/t gold from 60m25GLR232; 9m at 28.0g/t gold from 84m25GLR190
Centerra Gold Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $26.71. Last week, Centerra confirmed that its Mount Milligan Mine, located in central British Columbia, has received an amended environmental assessment and all related permits to allow for the continuation of its operations through 2035.
Collective Mining Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $25.53. Tuesday, Collective announced assay results for two directional diamond drill holes designed to continue expanding the high-grade Ramp Zone along strike northwards and at depth.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $49.98. Last Wednesday, Canadian Natural Resources rose 4.9% on volume of 13,896,335 shares.
Coppernico Metals Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of 48 cents. Coppernico announced results from recent geological mapping and channel sampling at Zone 1 within the Nioc target area, which continue to confirm the presence of a laterally extensive copper skarn system. Channel sampling has now defined a continuous surface footprint of copper mineralization measuring approximately 170 metres east-west by approximately 200 m north-south, characterized by broad intervals of consistent copper grades and localized higher-grade zones
Cosa Resources Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 56 cents. Wednesday, Cosa announced drilling has commenced at the Company's Darby project, with drilling at Murphy Lake North to follow. Darby and MLN are joint ventures between Cosa and Denison Mines and are located 10 kilometres west of Cameco's Cigar Lake Mine and three kilometres east of IsoEnergy's Hurricane Deposit, respectively, in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
Capstone Copper Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $16.16. Last week, Capstone rose 8.1% on volume of 10,772,941 shares
Super Copper Corp (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of $13.33. Tuesday, Super Copper provided a geological interpretation of results from its Phase 1 surface sampling and mapping program at the 100%-owned Castilla Copper-Gold Project, located in Chile's Atacama Region.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $26.75. Tuesday, Cenovus rose 1.9% on volume of 9,959,137 shares
Altius Minerals Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $46.20. Altius announced Tuesday it expects to report Q4 2025 attributable royalty revenue of approximately $20.6 million compared to $13.5 million in Q4 2024 and annual attributable revenue of $69.7 million compared to $64.0 million in 2024.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.62. Wednesday, rose 1.2% on volume of 100 shares
Atico Mining Corporation (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 40 cents. Wednesday, Atico announced positive results from 21 drill holes completed in 2025 within an area of historical mining, successfully expanding the tonnage at the El Roble mine. The table below highlights some assay results in bold for drill core holes, which include 10.20m of 6.26% Cu, 8.50 g/t Au and 10.00m of 6.77% Cu, 3.39 g/t Au.
Aztec Minerals Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 43 cents. Tuesday, Aztec received the results from an additional five RC drill holes from its reverse circulation portion of the 2025 drilling program at the Tombstone Property in Southeastern Arizona.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Trust Units BTB) Hit a new 52-Week High of $4.28. BTB will release its financial results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, after the closing of the Toronto stock market, on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.
Benz Mining Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.50. Benz Tuesday reported results from the Icon trend within the Glenburgh Gold Project in Western Australia. Ultra high-grade shallow lens emerging at Icon through infill drilling: 13m at 29.0 g/t gold from 60m25GLR232; 9m at 28.0g/t gold from 84m25GLR190
Centerra Gold Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $26.71. Last week, Centerra confirmed that its Mount Milligan Mine, located in central British Columbia, has received an amended environmental assessment and all related permits to allow for the continuation of its operations through 2035.
Collective Mining Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $25.53. Tuesday, Collective announced assay results for two directional diamond drill holes designed to continue expanding the high-grade Ramp Zone along strike northwards and at depth.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $49.98. Last Wednesday, Canadian Natural Resources rose 4.9% on volume of 13,896,335 shares.
Coppernico Metals Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of 48 cents. Coppernico announced results from recent geological mapping and channel sampling at Zone 1 within the Nioc target area, which continue to confirm the presence of a laterally extensive copper skarn system. Channel sampling has now defined a continuous surface footprint of copper mineralization measuring approximately 170 metres east-west by approximately 200 m north-south, characterized by broad intervals of consistent copper grades and localized higher-grade zones
Cosa Resources Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 56 cents. Wednesday, Cosa announced drilling has commenced at the Company's Darby project, with drilling at Murphy Lake North to follow. Darby and MLN are joint ventures between Cosa and Denison Mines and are located 10 kilometres west of Cameco's Cigar Lake Mine and three kilometres east of IsoEnergy's Hurricane Deposit, respectively, in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
Capstone Copper Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $16.16. Last week, Capstone rose 8.1% on volume of 10,772,941 shares
Super Copper Corp (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of $13.33. Tuesday, Super Copper provided a geological interpretation of results from its Phase 1 surface sampling and mapping program at the 100%-owned Castilla Copper-Gold Project, located in Chile's Atacama Region.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $26.75. Tuesday, Cenovus rose 1.9% on volume of 9,959,137 shares
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment