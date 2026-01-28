GG.BET Launches The Legendary Krakow Tournament

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) GG Launches the Legendary Krakow Tournament

January 28, 2026 10:18 AM EST | Source: PRNews OU

Willemstad, Curacao--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - From January 22 to February 9, GG customers can participate in the tournament by placing bets on CS2 matches. Every winning bet at odds of 1.50 or higher earns points on the tournament leaderboard. A prize pool will be shared among the top 100 participants.







Legendary Krakow Tournament by GG

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



All types of bets placed on CS2 tournaments at odds of 1.50 or higher are included. Every winning bet gives points which count toward the tournament standings. The number of points is equal to stake. The more points participants earn, the higher their chances of finishing in the top 100 and winning.

As well as single bets, accumulators, and system bets, customers can use Bet Builder, a combined bet made up of multiple markets on a single match with boosted combo odds. With Bet Builder, customers can create their own selection from a wide range of markets, including map winner, a specific player's number of kills, total rounds played, and more.

Find more details about the tournament at gg.

Media contact:

Press Office

...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: PRNews OU