Kamran Matin
- Associate Professor of International Relations, University of Sussex
Kamran Matin acquired his PhD in International Relations at the University of Sussex in 2009. His doctoral thesis retheorised Iran's experience of modernity and revolution through a critical deployment of the idea of 'uneven and combined development'. He became a lecturer in the Department of International Relations at the University of Sussex in 2007.Experience
- 2024–present Associate professor, University of Sussex
- 2009 Sussex University, PhD International Relations
