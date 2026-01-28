Britain Unveils Initiative To Enhance Online Search Standards

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has proposed a set of measures aimed at improving Google's search services and ensuring that users, businesses, and publishers can benefit more fairly from the platform, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

In a press release issued on Wednesday, the CMA said the proposals include enhanced publisher controls, allowing media outlets and content creators greater authority over how their material is used in Google's AI-generated Overviews. The plan also seeks to ensure fair and transparent ranking of search results and make it easier for consumers to access and transfer their search-related data.

According to the regulator, Google Search accounts for more than 90% of all general search queries in the UK, giving the company significant market power and influence over how information is discovered online.

“These targeted and proportionate actions would give UK businesses and consumers more choice and control over how they interact with Google's search services, while also unlocking greater opportunities for innovation across the UK tech sector and the wider economy,” said CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell.

Regulators around the world are increasingly focusing on how AI-powered search features summarize and present news content, as concerns grow that automated answers could reduce traffic to original publishers and reshape the economics of online media.

The CMA's proposal reflects a broader global effort to balance innovation in search technology with competition, transparency, and consumer choice.