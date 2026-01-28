Court Allows Former Judge Tandyr To Be Released From Pre-Trial Detention On Bail Of ₴119 Million
Photo: Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine
“The prosecutor insisted on continuing detention without setting bail. The court partially granted the prosecutor's request, applying a preventive measure to the defendant in the form of detention with bail set at UAH 119 million 880 thousand,” the statement said.
As reported, on May 25, 2023, the head of the Makariv District Court of the Kyiv Region, Oleksii Tandyr, while driving a Lexus ES 350, hit a 22-year-old National Guard soldier who was on duty at a checkpoint. The victim died at the scene.
An examination confirmed that Tandyr was intoxicated at the time of the accident.
On May 27, the High Council of Justice approved Tandyr's arrest. On the same day, the court imposed a preventive detention order without bail.
In the summer of that year, the pre-trial investigation was completed. The case was referred to court.
In August 2024, the High Council of Justice decided to dismiss Tandyr from his position as a judge.
The former judge faces imprisonment for a term of five to ten years, with a deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for the same period.
The first photo: Daryna Kolomiiets/Suspilne
