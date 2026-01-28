Moldova Extends Temporary Protection For Ukrainian Refugees Until March 20277
"This measure provides stability, predictability and continuity for displaced persons who live and work in our country. We continue to offer protection to vulnerable people, ensuring access to education, healthcare and employment," said Minister of Internal Affairs Daniella Misail-Nichitin.
It is noted that for those who already hold temporary protection status, a mechanism for extending it has been introduced through the submission of an online application between February 1 and April 30, 2026.
The new mechanism for extending temporary protection status via an electronic application will make it possible to update statistical data on the stay of displaced persons without overloading the asylum system.
In 2024 and 2025, identity documents of protection seekers were automatically extended; however, since then many refugees have left Moldova.
In addition, minors who hold temporary protection status and turned 14 between March 1, 2023, and January 1, 2026, must appear at the General Inspectorate for Migration to have their fingerprints taken.Read also: Romania, Moldova, Ukraine plan to create trilateral Chamber of Commerce and Industry
According to the Moldovan government, since March 1, 2023, more than 87,000 people from Ukraine have applied for temporary protection, including about 20,000 children. The republic operates 18 temporary accommodation centers with a total capacity of 1,111 places, which are currently 82% occupied.
As Ukrinform previously reported, in June last year the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council adopted a political decision to extend the EU Temporary Protection Directiv for Ukrainian citizens until March 4, 2027.
