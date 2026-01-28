Hot Water Supply To Be Suspended In Chernihiv To Preserve Heat In Homes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The municipal utility company "Teplokomunenergo" stated this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Starting January 30, 2026, the hot water supply will be temporarily suspended," the statement said.

As utility officials explained, due to Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, the city is experiencing a shortage of thermal capacity. A significant drop in air temperature is also expected. Under such conditions, the available resources are insufficient to supply consumers simultaneously with both heating and hot water.

Therefore, in order to retain heat in residents' homes, all available resources will be directed toward maintaining heating in buildings.

Officials emphasized that technical services of the municipal enterprise "Teplokomunenergo" and energy workers are operating in an enhanced mode to stabilize the situation.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the hot water supply has also been temporarily restricted in some residential buildings in Kyiv.

