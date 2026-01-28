Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hot Water Supply To Be Suspended In Chernihiv To Preserve Heat In Homes

Hot Water Supply To Be Suspended In Chernihiv To Preserve Heat In Homes


2026-01-28 03:14:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The municipal utility company "Teplokomunenergo" stated this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Starting January 30, 2026, the hot water supply will be temporarily suspended," the statement said.

As utility officials explained, due to Russian attacks on critical infrastructure, the city is experiencing a shortage of thermal capacity. A significant drop in air temperature is also expected. Under such conditions, the available resources are insufficient to supply consumers simultaneously with both heating and hot water.

Therefore, in order to retain heat in residents' homes, all available resources will be directed toward maintaining heating in buildings.

Read also: 710,000 people remain without electricity in Kyiv - Shmyhal

Officials emphasized that technical services of the municipal enterprise "Teplokomunenergo" and energy workers are operating in an enhanced mode to stabilize the situation.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the hot water supply has also been temporarily restricted in some residential buildings in Kyiv.

Ukrinform photos available for purchase here

MENAFN28012026000193011044ID1110664510



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search