War Update: 46 Clashes On Front Line Since Morning, Pokrovsk Sector Most Active

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, updating the situation as of 16:00 on Wednesday, January 28.

From their territory, Russian forces carried out artillery shelling of the areas around the settlements of Ryzhivka, Kucherivka, Ulanove, Rohizne, and Bezsalivka in the Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces attacked Defense Forces positions four times and carried out 33 shelling incidents against populated areas and positions of Ukrainian units, two of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of Starytsia and Prylipka, and toward Obukhivka, Kolodiazne, and Kutkivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops did not conduct any offensive actions.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by Russian invaders toward Drobyshcheve and Stavky; one engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces carried out one attack in the area of Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian invaders carried out five offensive actions near Predtechyne, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, and toward Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops attempted 15 times to advance toward Ukrainian positions near Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, and Dachne; two engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the aggressor attacked once toward Yehorivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks in the area of Huliaipole and toward Dobropillia; three attacks are still ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft carried out strikes on the settlements of Ternuvate, Zaliznychne, Verkhniа Tersa, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka, and Dolynka.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske sectors, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions.

As Ukrinform previously reported, statements by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov, regarding alleged "street fighting" and "clearing operations" in the village of Kutkivka, Kharkiv region, do not correspond to reality.

Photo: 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade