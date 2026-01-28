Zelensky Says SSU Preparing New Operations To Change Course Of War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Zelensky reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform says.

“Major General Yevhenii Khmara delivered a report, foremost focused on the combat operations of the Security Service of Ukraine. This included both the frontline – in particular the actions of our Alpha unit – and the entirely justified SSU activities on the aggressor's territory in response to all strikes and all the Russian evil that came to our land,” Zelensky noted.

He emphasized that the planning of new SSU operations that are changing the course of the war is ongoing.

“We also outlined tasks in the area of strengthening sanctions policy – an important component of reinforcing Ukraine's national security. I am proud of our special forces,” the President added.

As reported, on January 5, President Zelensky instructed Yevhenii Khmara, head of the SSU's Special Operations Center“A,” to temporarily perform the duties of Head of the Security Service of Ukraine. The corresponding decree No. 19/2026 was published on the website of the President of Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine