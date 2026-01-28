Eyezy Sets A New Standard As The Best Parental Control App For Modern Families

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Eyezy parental control app"Eyezy markets itself as the best parental control app by providing parents with useful, transparent information about their kids' online activities without turning monitoring into ongoing surveillance. With capabilities like visibility into AI chatbot interactions and live screen monitoring to assist parents comprehend situations as they evolve, the platform prioritizes context above data overload.

Limassol, Cyprus - January 28, 2026 - The best parental control app now has a new benchmark, as Eyezy introduces a smarter, more transparent way for parents to stay connected to their children's online world.

Parents have a harder time than ever these days figuring out how to guide their kids without violating their privacy and how to safeguard them without guessing. Eyezy meets that challenge with a clear promise: it gives parents solid information about what matters most without making family life feel like a surveillance exercise.

Eyezy's method is based on being able to see and manipulate things. Parents may see the history of chats with AI chatbots thanks to the software. This is a feature that was made for a new generation of hazards that didn't exist a few years ago. Parents may now see how their kids use AI in their daily lives and respond quickly when they need help because AI is becoming a part of learning and enjoyment.

Live screen broadcasting is another important part. Eyezy can stream your child's cell phone screen live, so parents can see what's going on right away when they need to. This function is for times when context is more important than logs or alarms, including when you're worried about harmful content, online pressure, or rapid changes in behavior.

Eyezy doesn't make big promises. The design is all about being accurate, stable, and clear. Activity reports are easy to read, alarms may be set up to prevent being too much, and all monitoring tools can be accessed through a single dashboard that works on all devices.

Privacy is still a key principle. Eyezy gives parents tools to keep an eye on their kids, and it also encourages parents to talk openly about why monitoring is important and how it builds trust instead of taking it away. Before turning on any tracking capabilities, the business says that families should talk about what they expect from each other.

Eyezy is a useful answer to the problems of digital childhood since it lets you track messaging apps, online activity, location, AI chatbots, and live screen broadcasting.

You may now get Eyezy on both iOS and Android devices.