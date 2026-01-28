Comprehensive Analysis Of Ni-MH Battery Models: Specifications, Performance And Applications

MENAFN - GetNews) Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) batteries have established a pivotal role in the energy storage sector, renowned for their balanced performance, cost-effectiveness, and environmental friendliness. These batteries power a diverse range of applications, from consumer electronics and medical devices to industrial equipment and hybrid vehicles. The following guide details common Ni-MH battery models with their specific specifications.







AA Type (No.5) Ni-MH Batteries

The most widely recognized Ni-MH batteries, AA type measures 14mm in diameter and 49mm in height, with capacity variations:



Low-Capacity Models (1100mAh–2600mAh): E.g., 1300mAh models suit low-drain, intermittent-use devices like TV remotes and small wireless doorbells. Discharge rates typically range from 0.2C to 0.5C (e.g., 1300mAh × 0.2 = 260mA for 0.2C discharge). 1600mAh variants extend runtime for medium-drain devices such as portable radios and occasional-use LED flashlights.

Medium-High Capacity Models (2000mAh–2600mAh):Ideal for power-hungry devices like digital cameras with frequent flash use, portable gaming consoles, and wireless keyboards/mice. Discharge rates reach 0.5C–1C (e.g., 2500mAh × 1C = 2500mA), reducing charging frequency

High-Capacity Models (2800mAh–3300mAh):Designed for continuous high-demand devices, such as high-end flashlights, medical monitoring equipment, and scientific instruments. Discharge rates range from 1C–2C (e.g., 3300mAh × 2C = 6600mA), ensuring stable operation under heavy loads.

AAA Type (No.7) Ni-MH Batteries

AAA batteries (10mm diameter, 44mm height) power compact devices:

Low-Capacity Models (300mAh–1000mAh):Suited for low-drain gadgets like TV remotes, keychain flashlights, and simple toys. Discharge rates are typically 0.1C–0.3C (e.g., 500mAh × 0.2C = 100mA)

Medium-Capacity Models (700mAh–900mAh):Used in slightly higher-drain devices like wireless mice and small portable audio players. Discharge rates reach 0.3C–0.6C (e.g., 800mAh × 0.5C = 400mA).

C Type Ni-MH Batteries

C type (25.2mm diameter, 49.5mm height) offers 3000mAh–5000mAh capacity, ideal for large flashlights, portable radios with large speakers, and camping lights. Discharge rates range from 0.5C–1C (e.g., 4000mAh × 1C = 4000mA), ensuring hours of continuous operation.

D Type Ni-MH Batteries

D type (32.2mm diameter, 59.0mm height) provides 5000mAh–10000mAh for high-demand scenarios like emergency lighting systems, vintage boomboxes, and industrial equipment. Discharge rates reach 1C–2C (e.g., 10000mAh × 2C = 20000mA), sustaining long runtime during power outages.

SC Type Ni-MH Batteries

SC type (22.1mm diameter, 42.0mm height; 1300mAh–3000mAh) serves specialized devices like cordless power tools and medical equipment. With discharge rates of 0.5C–1.5C, it balances power output and portability.

When selecting Ni-MH batteries, consider device power requirements, usage frequency, and desired runtime. Matching the right model to your device maximizes performance, ensuring efficient and reliable power supply for all applications