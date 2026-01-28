Softek Awnings Brings Custom Outdoor Curtains To Atlanta Homeowners Seeking Shade And Privacy

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Softek Awnings Brings Custom Outdoor Curtains to Atlanta Homeowners"

Atlanta, GA - January 28, 2026 - Softek Awnings, serving Atlanta for nearly 30 years, now offers custom outdoor curtains designed to add shade, privacy, and style to patios, porches, and pergolas across the metro area.

These outdoor curtains in Atlanta transform outdoor spaces by blocking harsh sun, creating privacy from neighbors, and adding a finished look to any backyard. Atlanta's warm climate means outdoor spaces get used year-round. Homeowners want comfortable shade that doesn't block their view entirely, plus privacy from neighbors and protection from UV rays that fade furniture.







Each system is custom-fabricated from weather-resistant, fade-resistant fabrics and marine-grade hardware that stand up to Atlanta's heat, humidity, and occasional storms. Softek's in-house team handles all installation and takes care of any permitting or HOA requirements, so homeowners don't have to worry about the details.

Why Atlanta Homeowners Choose Softek Outdoor Curtains:



Weather-resistant, solution-dyed fabrics that won't fade or mildew

UV-blocking materials that protect skin and keep furniture from fading

Dozens of color and texture options to complement any home's exterior

Complete privacy control: draw them closed or tie them back as needed Professional installation by Softek's experienced local team



Homeowners use them to enclose patios for dinner parties, block afternoon sun on west-facing porches, or add a finished look to pergolas and outdoor kitchens. Softek also offers retractable awnings, motorized screens, and custom canopies that work together to create complete outdoor living spaces.

Schedule a free consultation to see fabric samples, discuss your space, and get a custom quote. For more information, visit softekawnings or call (678) 904-5637.