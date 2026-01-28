Industrial Fasteners Market Set For Rapid Growth: Demand, Scope, Size, Share, And Forecast 2029 With Key Players Analysis

MENAFN - GetNews) The Industrial Fasteners Market continues to grow steadily, supported by rising demand from construction, automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing sectors. Leading players such as Hilti Group, Stanley Black & Decker, Illinois Tool Works, Arconic, and Nucor Fastener are emphasizing product innovation, high-strength materials, and automation-ready solutions to meet evolving industry requirements.

Industrial Fasteners Market was valued at USD 90.57 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 104.12 billion by 2029, growing at 3.5% cagr from 2025 to 2029. The report provides key insights into current industrial fasteners market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the market landscape. Industrial fasteners are mechanical elements used to ensure the joining of objects in manufacturing, construction, and engineering in the form of bolts, screws, nuts, washers, rivets, and anchors. These ensure the stability of machinery, buildings, vehicles, and electronics. They can be made of stainless steel, carbon steel, or alloys, to withstand different kinds of stresses. Fasteners are either permanent or removable, hence flexible in terms of assembly and maintenance. Their quality and precision greatly influence the safety, performance, and durability of industrial structures and equipment.

By Type, screws segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024

In 2024, the industrial fasteners market had the highest share in terms of screw. Due to their ease of use and flexibility, screws are widely applied in various sectors. They ensure a secure, adjustable, and removable connection in several applications like automotive assembly, construction, machinery, and electronics, for which a fastening solution must be reliable for maintaining the integrity and functionality of the components. The screw section has been able to dominate because of the extensive varieties of screws available, including machine screws, wood screws, self-tapping screws, and others, for various materials and specific applications. Screws are also appreciated for the strength of connections that they provide without requiring other supporting parts like nuts or washers, hence cost-effective and time-efficient. In addition, screws provide enormous flexibility in terms of removability, which is important for the maintenance and repairs in industries such as automotive and aerospace. Therefore, the screw segment is likely to continue leading the industrial fasteners market as the manufacturing process advances and new materials are developed.

By Application, Automotive segment accounted for the largest share in 2024

The automotive segment was the largest market share in the industrial fasteners market in 2024. The automotive industry is one of the largest consumers of industrial fasteners because it uses bolts, screws, nuts, washers, and rivets extensively in the manufacturing and assembly of vehicles. Fasteners play a very crucial role in making automobiles structurally sound, safe, and reliable by holding essential parts like engines, chassis, body frames, suspension systems, and interior fittings together. Increasing automobile demand, particularly in developing economies, has only added to the demand for industrial fasteners in this industry. Moreover, in the move to sustainable, high-tech automotive industry, such advanced fasteners play a huge role in this context, and being able to tolerate extreme operating temperatures and high resistance to corrosion become more imperative. Additionally, other innovations in vehicle design, including autonomy and connected vehicles, are more driving the demands for more advanced fastening technologies.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the industrial fasteners Market in 2024

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest industrial fasteners market share in 2024 due to high rates of industrialization, urbanization, and increased demand in the automotive, construction, and manufacturing industries. China, India, and Japan are also prominent contributors, due to increased production in the automotive sector and major infrastructure projects. The growth of manufacturing hubs in the region, especially in emerging markets such as Vietnam and Indonesia, further boosts the need for fasteners in machinery and electronics. Government-backed projects, such as China's Belt and Road Initiative, also increase demand. With ongoing industrialization, Asia Pacific leads the way, which remains a prime region for fastener manufacturing growth.

Industrial Fasteners Manufacturers

The industrial fasteners Market comprises major players such as Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US), SFS AG (Switzerland), Lisi Group (France), Bulten AB (Sweden), Kowlner Rawlplug IP (Poland), FONTANA GRUPPO (Italy), Birmingham Fasteners and Supply Inc. (US), MW Industries (US), Hilti Group (Liechtenstein) and others are covered in the industrial fasteners market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the industrial fasteners Market.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US) is a leading global manufacturer of diversified industrial products and equipment. The company specializes in creating innovative solutions for a wide range of industries, including automotive, construction, food equipment, and electronics. The company operates through the following seven business segments, Automotive OEM, Food Equipment, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Welding, Polymers & Fluids, Construction Products, and Speciality Products. The automotive OEM segments offer plastic & metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses. With approximately 410 plants and office facilities across 51 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America, ITW emphasizes customer-focused innovation while maintaining a decentralized operational model that promotes efficiency and growth.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US) is a prominent tool and industrial equipment manufacturing company. The company operates through two reportable segments: Tools and Outdoor, and Industrial. Within the Industrial segment, Stanley Black & Decker manufactures fastening solutions under the brand STANLEY® Engineered Fastening, which provides market-leading high-performance fasteners, fittings, and various engineered products designed for specific applications across multiple verticals. The product lines include externally threaded fasteners, blind rivets and tools, blind inserts and tools, drawn arc weld studs and systems, engineered plastic and mechanical fasteners, self-piercing riveting systems, precision nut running systems, micro fasteners, high-strength structural fasteners, axel swage, latches, heat shields, pins, and couplings. The company have global presence in 60 countries across geographic regions including North America, South America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

SFS Group AG (Switzerland) is a globally recognized leader in the supply of precision components and assemblies, mechanical fastening systems, quality tools, and procurement solutions. SFS operates across three primary segments including Engineered Components, Fastening Systems, and Distribution & Logistics. This diversified structure enables the company to cater to various industries including automotive, construction, electronics, and medical technology. With a strong global presence, SFS operates 140 manufacturing sites and distribution companies across 35 countries in North America, Europe, and Asia. This extensive network allows the company to effectively serve a diverse range of markets while ensuring high-quality standards and efficient logistics.

