Latest Research On System In The Earth Observation Small Satellite Market By Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Earth Observation Small Satellite Market"The Earth Observation (EO) Small Satellite Market is projected to grow from USD 2.64 billion in 2025 to USD 5.52 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.9%.

The report "Earth Observation Small Satellite Market By Mass (Mini Satellite (101-1200 Kg), Micro Satellite (11-100kg), Nano Satellite (1-10kg)), System (Satellite Bus, Payloads), Customer, Frequency, Technology, and Region–Global Forecast To 2030" The Earth observation (EO) small satellite market is projected to grow from USD 2.64 billion in 2025 to USD 5.52 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.9%. The increasing need for high-frequency Earth observation data drives the EO small satellite market. This data supports planning across defense, environmental management, and commercial analytics.

Download PDF Brochure @

Browse 200 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Earth Observation Small Satellite Market by Mass (Mini Satellite (101-1200 Kg), Micro Satellite (11-100kg), Nano Satellite (1-10kg)), System (Satellite Bus, Payloads), Customer, Frequency, Technology, and Region–Global Forecast To 2030"

View detailed Table of Content here -

-pong>

Based on Mass, the mini satellite (101-1,200 Kg) segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the EO small satellite m arket during the forecast period.

The mini satellite (101-1200 Kg) segment is expected to account for the largest market share in the EO Small Satellite Industry

Based on System, the satellite bus segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the EO small satellite market during the forecast period.

The satellite bus segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the EO small satellite market during the forecast period. The growth is driven by the increasing demand for modular, reliable, and power-efficient bus platforms. This helps support specific payloads and longer mission durations. Enhanced subsystem integration, such as advanced power systems, onboard processing, and thermal management solutions, further strengthens adoption. Satellite buses also enable flexible configurations, allowing operators to scale from single-mission assets to multi-satellite constellations.

Inquiry Before Buying @

The Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period, driven by significant investments in national EO programs across China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The region's growing need for satellite imagery to support agriculture, environmental monitoring, defense surveillance, and disaster response is increasing the use of EO small satellites in the region. Competitive manufacturing and launch ecosystems are further reducing mission costs and attracting new commercial operators. As regional governments expand their commercial sector, the Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the adoption of small EO satellites globally.

Airbus (France), Thales Alenia Space (France), L3harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Planet Labs PBC (US), and MDA Space (Canada) are the major key players in the EO Small Satellite Companies.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.