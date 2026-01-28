OEM Digital Trunking System Factory Lisheng Communications Supports Custom-Built Professional Radio Networks

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Lisheng Communications Co., Ltd."Lisheng Communications spotlights its OEM support for custom-built digital trunking system deployments, helping integrators and enterprise buyers improve coverage, scalability, and fleet control. Its portfolio supports DMR radio (Tier 2/3), repeater-based range extension, and NXDN options, while also offering PoC, LTE, and 4G/5G radio devices, including Android models for data-enabled operations.

Lisheng Communications Co., Ltd. (Lisheng), a long-established manufacturer of professional radio communications equipment, is highlighting its OEM manufacturing and engineering support for organizations that require custom-built digital trunking system deployments. By combining in-house R&D, scalable production, and a product portfolio spanning digital and cellular-based radio technologies, Lisheng helps system integrators and enterprise buyers build networks designed for dependable coverage, dispatch efficiency, and long-term maintainability.







Meeting the Real-World Pain Points Behind Radio Network Projects

For many procurement teams and system integrators, choosing a trunking platform isn't simply about adding more channels. It's about reducing operational friction: missed calls at critical moments, inconsistent coverage across complex sites, limited scalability, and the difficulty of maintaining mixed fleets over time. Lisheng's OEM approach is built around addressing these common challenges:



Predictable coverage planning and extension using integrated options such as DMR repeater configurations, portable relay solutions, and site-specific optimization.

Clear migration paths for teams upgrading from conventional networks to DMR radio or trunking deployments, without disrupting day-to-day operations.

Flexible fleet strategies that allow a mix of DMR Tier 2 and Tier 3 radios across departments while maintaining unified dispatch workflows.

Interoperability choices for specialized projects that require NXDN radio compatibility or multi-protocol environments. Modern public-network connectivity options for organizations that need POC radio, LTE radio, or 4G/5G radio devices for wide-area coordination beyond private radio coverage.

“Most buyers aren't just looking for hardware-they're trying to solve coverage, reliability, and management issues that show up in the field, not in a spec sheet,” said a spokesperson for Lisheng.“Our OEM digital trunking system programs are designed to support integrators and enterprise customers who need networks tailored to their environment, operating model, and lifecycle requirements.”

OEM Trunking Support Designed for Scale, Not One-Off Builds

As an OEM digital trunking system factory, Lisheng supports customization across multiple layers of a deployment-device configurations, fleet profiles, accessory ecosystems, firmware requirements, and project documentation. This enables project teams to standardize deployments across multiple sites while preserving the flexibility required for varied work scenarios.

Common OEM customization areas include:



Fleet and dispatch configuration aligned to site roles, response tiers, and operational structure

Device feature mapping for teams that require different permissions, emergency behaviors, or call priorities

Accessory and hardware compatibility for specific job roles and safety requirements

Deployment packaging and labeling for multi-site rollouts and integrator delivery workflows Long-term supply alignment to help reduce procurement uncertainty on future expansion phases

Rather than forcing buyers into a single“one-size-fits-all” device set, Lisheng supports mixed-fleet planning that may include Android radio options for teams that need application-enabled workflows, as well as practical models for daily operations and extended shifts. For environments that rely on multi-band coverage planning, Lisheng also supports selections commonly referred to by buyers as dual bands radio configurations, depending on the project's frequency plan and local requirements.

A Portfolio Built Around Professional Networks

Lisheng's product range is structured to support end-to-end professional communications-handheld devices, mobile solutions, repeaters, and system-level trunking deployments. This provides integrators and enterprise customers with consistent sourcing and a clearer roadmap from pilot to scale.

In addition to its digital trunking system focus, Lisheng supports projects that incorporate:



DMR radio fleets for daily operations, supervised deployments, and expanded site coverage

DMR Tier 2 and Tier 3 radios strategies depending on call capacity and network structure

DMR repeater options to extend coverage across facilities, remote sites, and uneven terrain

NXDN radio considerations for deployments that require that standard

POC radio devices for operations spanning large regions or requiring carrier-network coverage

LTE radio and 4G/5G radio solutions for teams coordinating across cities, long routes, or distributed assets Android radio options for workflows that blend push-to-talk with data-enabled applications







Where Digital Trunking Makes the Biggest Difference

Digital trunking deployments are often selected when organizations outgrow conventional channel management and need better control, clarity, and scalability. Lisheng's OEM programs are frequently applied in environments such as:



Transportation and logistics: ports, rail yards, airports, and fleet dispatch operations

Security and facilities management: large campuses, commercial properties, industrial parks

Utilities and infrastructure: maintenance crews, field response coordination, multi-site operations

Manufacturing and warehousing: wide indoor spaces, high-interference environments, shift-based teams Event and public service coordination: temporary expansion needs, rapid setup scenarios, site command workflows

In these settings, buyers often measure success in practical terms: fewer missed calls, clearer command structure, faster response loops, and easier scaling without constantly reworking the network.

Manufacturing and Quality Focused on Consistency

OEM buyers care about repeatability-consistent performance across batches, stable supply, and reliable documentation that supports deployments at scale. Lisheng's manufacturing approach emphasizes structured production management and quality controls aimed at minimizing variability and supporting multi-phase procurement plans.

For procurement teams, this can translate into:



More predictable rollouts across regions and sites

Reduced integration rework caused by hardware variations Stronger long-term support planning for expansion or replacement cycles

A Practical Approach to Buyer Decision-Making

Choosing a trunking strategy is rarely a single-department decision. Operations teams want clarity and uptime. Technical teams want manageable integration and long-term serviceability. Procurement teams want predictable cost structures and supplier stability. Lisheng's OEM focus is designed to align with that reality-supporting projects not just at the“demo” stage, but through staged deployment, expansion, and continued optimization.

Instead of treating trunking as a standalone purchase, Lisheng encourages buyers to frame it as a network outcome: coverage performance, dispatch control, device lifecycle, and operational fit. That's also why Lisheng positions its offering as a manufacturing-and-engineering partnership-one that supports integrators and enterprise users building professional radio networks that are tailored, scalable, and resilient.







About Lisheng

Lisheng develops and manufactures professional communications equipment and systems, supporting OEM programs for radio networks used in industry, logistics, infrastructure, security, and other mission-focused environments. The company's portfolio includes digital trunking system solutions alongside device and network options such as DMR radio, DMR Tier 2 and Tier 3 radios, DMR repeater, NXDN radio, POC radio, LTE radio, 4G/5G radio, and Android radio products.