Amiri Diwan Min. Holds Banquet In Honor Of UAE Dep. PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 28 (KUNA) - Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah held a banquet Wednesday in honor of visiting UAE Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and his accompanying delegation at Diwan Salwa.
The luncheon was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah and Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, in addition to a host of senior officials. (end)
