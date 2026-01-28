403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India Amb. Lauds Historical Relations With Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- India Ambassador to Kuwait Paramita Tripathi said her country had deep-rooted friendly relations with Kuwait which stood the test of time.
During a reception hosted by her embassy to celebrate the 77th Republic Day of India, Tripathi said the strategic partnership between the two countries kept growing in the course of time particularly in the economic, trade and humanitarian areas.
The celebration was attended by Kuwait Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Subaih Abdul Aziz Abdul Muhsen Al-Mukhaizeem, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs Sameeh Jowhar Hayat and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Al-Sabah as well as other senior officials.
The Indian diplomat thanked His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah for their firm support to the progress of the bilateral relations.
The constant support to cooperation in diverse areas signal a shared desire to open new horizons for the decades-long relationship which is traditionally based on trade and people-to-people exchanges, she pointed out.
She noted that India has the biggest community of expats in Kuwait totally more than one million people constitute a vital link between both nations, thanking the Kuwaiti government for ensuring the welfare of this community.
Recalling the visit to Kuwait by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2024, Tripathi said the visit gave a momentum leap to the strategic partnership.
On the Republic Day, she said it marks the entry into force of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950, which materialized the country's transition to a democracy ensuring fundamental rights, social justice, and democracy.
Concluding, Ambassador Tripathi pledged to do her utmost to strengthen the strategic partnership with Kuwait and serve the common interests of both countries. (end)
tab
During a reception hosted by her embassy to celebrate the 77th Republic Day of India, Tripathi said the strategic partnership between the two countries kept growing in the course of time particularly in the economic, trade and humanitarian areas.
The celebration was attended by Kuwait Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Subaih Abdul Aziz Abdul Muhsen Al-Mukhaizeem, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs Sameeh Jowhar Hayat and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Al-Sabah as well as other senior officials.
The Indian diplomat thanked His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah for their firm support to the progress of the bilateral relations.
The constant support to cooperation in diverse areas signal a shared desire to open new horizons for the decades-long relationship which is traditionally based on trade and people-to-people exchanges, she pointed out.
She noted that India has the biggest community of expats in Kuwait totally more than one million people constitute a vital link between both nations, thanking the Kuwaiti government for ensuring the welfare of this community.
Recalling the visit to Kuwait by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2024, Tripathi said the visit gave a momentum leap to the strategic partnership.
On the Republic Day, she said it marks the entry into force of the Indian Constitution on January 26, 1950, which materialized the country's transition to a democracy ensuring fundamental rights, social justice, and democracy.
Concluding, Ambassador Tripathi pledged to do her utmost to strengthen the strategic partnership with Kuwait and serve the common interests of both countries. (end)
tab
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Trust, Strategy, And Growth: STARTRADER Is The Official Sponsor Of The UAE National Cricket Team For ICC 2026
CommentsNo comment