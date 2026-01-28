Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

India, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security, Counterterrorism


2026-01-28 03:06:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- India and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday discussed security issues and fight against terrorism.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that as part of 3rd meeting of India-Saudi Arabia Security Working Group under the Political, Consular and Security Cooperation Committee of Strategic Partnership Council was held today in Riyadh.
"Both sides reiterated their condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross border terrorism," the statement said. The two sides reviewed the ongoing security cooperation and discussed threats posed by terrorist groups globally and in their respective regions.
Both sides shared views on enhancing cooperation in current and emerging challenges to counter-terrorism, including countering extremism and radicalization, combating financing of terrorism, preventing use of technology for terrorist purposes, nexus between transnational organized crime and terrorism. They also deliberated upon measures to further strengthen bilateral legal and judicial cooperation and law enforcement cooperation.
The meeting was co-chaired by Joint Secretary (Counter Terrorism) Ministry of External Affairs Dr. Vinod Bahade and Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation, Ministry of Interior of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ahmed Al-Eissa. The next meeting of the Security Working Group will be held in India on a mutually convenient date, concluded the statement. (end)
atk


MENAFN28012026000071011013ID1110664320



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search