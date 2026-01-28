Streetline Celebrates One-Year Anniversary Of Its Arizona DOT Smart Truck Parking Deployment Along The I-10 Corridor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Already 2 million parking events recorded; system achieves 99.98% uptime and sustained accuracy of 95% in the first year of operation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streetline, a provider of intelligent transportation systems, announced a major milestone with its commercial TPAS deployment in the state of Arizona in cooperation with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). One year after going live, the platform has proved popular registering nearly 2,000,000 parking events in the state or roughly 40,000 per week, providing drivers with real-time visibility into available spaces in rest areas along the Interstate 10 corridor.

Over the same period, the system has maintained an exceptional 99.98% uptime and a sustained accuracy rate of 95%, validating the reliability of Streetline's AI-powered smart parking platform in real-world conditions.

“Truck parking is one of the top issues facing truck drivers and remains a critical safety concern,” says Tony Bradley, President and CEO of the Arizona Trucking Association.“For truck drivers, reliable access to safe parking isn't a convenience-it's a critical necessity. Over the past year, the I-10 Truck Parking Availability System has made a real difference by providing drivers real-time information to schedule their daily breaks, support hours-of-service compliance, and make safer decisions at the end of a long day. We applaud Arizona Department of Transportation and Streetline for delivering a viable solution that improves safety and gives drivers greater confidence on the road.”

“This one-year milestone is more than an anniversary-it's a clear demonstration that smart truck parking platforms are useful and can reliably perform at scale,” said Taso Zografos, CEO of Streetline.“Arizona DOT took a forward-thinking step by deploying TPAS to improve safety, efficiency, and compliance for the trucking community. Win-win for both drivers and the traveling public.”

A Proven Model for Smarter Freight Infrastructure

The Arizona TPAS deployment, first announced by ADOT in January 2025, established one of the nation's most advanced corridor-based smart truck parking systems. Leveraging camera-based AI, machine learning, and cloud analytics, the Streetline platform delivers:

Real-time per-space availability for truck parking near rest areas

for truck parking near rest areas Consistent, validated accuracy across varying weather, lighting, and traffic conditions

across varying weather, lighting, and traffic conditions Seamless integration with DOT systems and traveler information platforms

with DOT systems and traveler information platforms Actionable data to support long-term freight planning and infrastructure investment

Streetline is now deployed in 8-states and several private operators and working to expand the system to new private locations in Arizona along the I-10 corridor, highlighting its role in advancing Arizona's commitment to freight safety.

Driving Safety, Efficiency, and Quality of Life

The impact of the TPAS solution extends well beyond technology performance metrics. By reducing time spent searching for parking, the system helps:

Improve driver safety and fatigue management

Support hours-of-service compliance

Reduce congestion and unnecessary vehicle miles traveled

Optimize rest area utilization

Setting the Standard for the Nation

With one year of proven, real world, performance in Arizona, Streetline is now using the success of the I-10 TPAS deployment as a blueprint for adding smart truck parking deployments nationwide-through innovative delivery models including Public-Private Partnerships (P3) that allow states to deploy with minimal risk and maximum accountability.

About Streetline

Streetline is a leader in smart mobility and intelligent transportation solutions, delivering AI-powered parking, curb management, and freight infrastructure technologies to cities, campuses, airports, and transportation agencies worldwide. Streetline's Truck Parking Availability System (TPAS) and Truck Parking Information Management System (TPIMS) help agencies improve safety, efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across freight corridors and rest area networks. Learn more at .

