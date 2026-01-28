ECOVIS International President Visits UAE, Reinforcing The Region's Strategic Role

ECOVIS JRB, the UAE member firm of the ECOVIS international network, recently hosted the President of ECOVIS International, Kay, in Dubai, underscoring the growing strategic importance of the UAE and the wider Middle East within the global network. The visit reflects ECOVIS International's continued focus on strengthening quality, governance, and advisory capabilities in markets undergoing rapid regulatory and economic transformation.

ECOVIS JRB works closely with regional and international clients across audit, compliance, tax, and advisory services. As part of the ECOVIS international network, the firm combines strong local execution with globally aligned standards, technical depth, and cross-border insight. This positioning enables ECOVIS JRB to support mid-market and growing enterprises as they navigate increasingly complex regulatory and compliance environments.

Commenting on the region's evolution, Kay highlighted the structural shift underway across the UAE and the Middle East. He noted that the region is moving decisively from a historically low-tax and low-regulation environment to one that places greater emphasis on governance, transparency, and structured compliance. This transition aligns closely with ECOVIS's global positioning as a quality-driven, mid-market professional services network. He added that the Middle East represents a long-term strategic pillar for ECOVIS International, both in terms of growth and influence within the global network.

Salman Rafique, a founding partner at ECOVIS JRB, leading compliance and assurance, including ADGM operations and Rashmi Rajkumar, a founding partner at ECOVIS JRB, heading tax and financial reporting, were present at the meeting.

The visit also provided an opportunity for close engagement with the ECOVIS JRB leadership and teams. According to Kay, spending time on the ground in the UAE allows for deeper alignment on quality standards, governance frameworks, and long-term growth strategies as the market continues to mature. He emphasized that the UAE is increasingly viewed as a regional hub for advisory, compliance, and cross-border coordination, serving clients with operations spanning the Middle East and beyond.

Addressing the challenges facing businesses today, Salman Rafique highlighted that one of the most significant shifts is a change in mindset around compliance. He explained that compliance can no longer be treated as a year-end activity. Instead, it requires consistent systems, documentation, and governance throughout the year. Regulators now expect demonstrable substance, clear audit trails, and accountability, and businesses across the region are actively adapting to this new level of discipline.

Rashmi Rajkumar further noted that the introduction of Corporate Tax in the UAE, alongside broader digital compliance initiatives such as upcoming e-invoicing requirements, has fundamentally changed expectations of finance functions. She explained that real-time, accurate accounting is now the foundation for effective tax compliance, reporting, and audit readiness. Organizations that invest early in clean data, robust internal processes, and digital preparedness will be significantly better positioned as regulations continue to evolve.

The visit reinforces ECOVIS International's commitment to the UAE and the Middle East as a key growth and leadership region, while reaffirming ECOVIS JRB's role in supporting businesses through regulatory change with clarity, consistency, and confidence.