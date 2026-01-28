Over 4.6 Million Dubai Residents Covered Under Health Insurance

Dubai's healthcare spending rose to Dh24.55 billion in 2024, contributing 5.5 per cent to the emirate's Gross Domestic Product, according to the Health Accounts System of Dubai (HASD) 2024 released by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

The report highlights the growing role of health insurance and private-sector participation in strengthening Dubai's healthcare system and supporting economic growth.

Recommended For You Why more property buyers are choosing Sharjah for second homes

The HASD 2024 report shows that Dubai's health insurance system now covers more than 4.6 million beneficiaries, with 43.6 million insurance claims processed during the year, reflecting the scale of coverage and rising demand for healthcare services across the emirate. The figures point to a mature and well-integrated system, supported by strong private-sector participation and an expanding network of healthcare providers.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The private sector emerged as a key partner in healthcare financing, accounting for approximately 50 per cent of total healthcare spending, an indicator of the strength of public–private partnerships and their role in supporting Dubai's vision to build a sustainable healthcare model founded on efficiency, competitiveness, and innovation.

Strong indicators

The report mentioned that total healthcare expenditure in Dubai reached approximately Dh24.55 billion in 2024, representing a 10 per cent increase compared to 2023. Private financing sources, including private health insurance and household out-of-pocket payments, accounted for around 62 per cent of total healthcare spending (Dh15.29 billion), while government funding sources contributed 38 per cent (Dh9.26 billion).

This distribution reflects the nature of public–private collaboration in financing and delivering healthcare services. Expenditure on healthcare services delivered outside the emirate did not exceed 1 per cent of total spending, underscoring the efficiency of the system and its ability to meet the vast majority of healthcare needs within Dubai.

The report also highlighted the strength and integration of Dubai's health insurance ecosystem, which comprises 44 insurance companies, 16 claims management companies, 3,660 healthcare providers, and 139 insurance brokers. This reflects the breadth of coverage, operational efficiency, and ease of access to a wide range of high-quality healthcare services across the emirate.

HASD is based on the World Health Organisation's Health Accounts methodology, ensuring data accuracy and international comparability, and reinforcing Dubai's position among health systems that adopt global best practices in measuring, analysing and monitoring healthcare expenditure.

Dr Alawi AlSheikh-Ali, director general of the Dubai Health Authority, said that the findings of the 2024 Health Accounts System of Dubai (HASD) confirm that Dubai's health insurance system has reached an advanced level of readiness and stability, with the ability to balance financing efficiency, service quality, and long-term sustainability within an integrated model.

"This aligns with Dubai's future ambitions and reflects the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to position Dubai among the world's leading cities in quality of life.”

He added that the continued development of Dubai's health insurance system receives ongoing support and guidance from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, translating directives to build an advanced healthcare system that places people at the forefront of priorities.

Operational efficiency

Asma Al Sharif, chief executive officer of Dubai Health Insurance Corporation at the Dubai Health Authority, said:“The HASD 2024 report reflects the continued evolution of Dubai's health insurance system and confirms its transition to a more efficient and integrated phase across population coverage, claims management, and the expansion of the healthcare provider network.”

She mentioned that the strong performance indicators achieved by the system, the growing number of beneficiaries, and the significant increase in financial claims, within a network comprising thousands of healthcare providers, insurance brokers, and claims management entities, demonstrate the high level of integration and operational efficiency reached by Dubai's health insurance system.

Wedad Ahmed Binbraik, director of health economics and insurance policies department at DHA's Dubai Health Insurance Corporation Sector, said:“HASD represents a pivotal strategic tool supporting health planning and evidence-based policymaking. It reflects the maturity of the institutional framework for measuring and analysing healthcare expenditure in line with internationally recognised methodologies and standards.”

She added that the adoption of advanced analytical approaches within HASD reinforces Dubai's position as a leading model in health governance, enhances the health sector's readiness to respond efficiently and flexibly to future changes, and provides a comprehensive view to guide resource allocation, strengthen system sustainability, and align financing decisions with community health priorities and quality of life in the emirate.