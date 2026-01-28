Indian Real Estate Brokerage Owner Wins $1 Million In Dubai Duty Free Draw

An Indian expat, who owns a real estate brokerage, won the $1 million jackpot in the latest Dubai Duty Free draw on Wednesday at Concourse A of Dubai International Airport.

Amit G, a 46-year-old Dubai expat, purchased ticket number 2382 online on January 14. A resident of Dubai for 25 years and father of two, he described the win as“the best gift for 2026".

Amit is the 270th Indian national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion, with Indian nationals being by far the biggest purchasers of tickets.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles. Essamuddin Galadari, a 68-year-old Emirati based in Dubai won a Bentley Flying Spur V8 Azure (Beluga) car with ticket number 0788 in the Finest Surprise Series 1947 which he purchased in Concourse B on December 27.

A regular participant Galadari is a father of three and works as a CEO for Ithra Dubai LLC.“I've been lucky to win this car! Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free,” he said.

Fathollah Nasrollah, a 55-year-old Iranian based in Abu Dhabi won a Ducati Panigale V2S (Red) motorbike with ticket number 1010 in the Finest Surprise Series 655 which he purchased online on 8th January.

Nasrollah is now a three-time Finest Surprise winner. He previously won a BMW 650i Gran Coupe (Sapphire Black Metallic) car with ticket number 1090 in Finest Surprise Series 1630 in 2016 and a BMW F 750 GS (San Marino Blue Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0066 in Finest Surprise Series 456 in 2021.

Nasrollah is a father of three and works as a private driver for a family in Abu Dhabi.“Thank you Dubai Duty Free. I hope to win again,” he said.