Comedy Mixtape Fest Vol. 2 Returns To Dubai This Valentine's Day

Dubai's Valentine's Day plans just got funnier with the announcement of Comedy Mixtape Fest Vol. 2, set to take place on February 14, 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre. The event is brought to the city by Midas Events and Eva Live Middle East, in partnership with DXB LIVE.

Returning after a successful first edition, the stand-up comedy festival will feature a power-packed lineup of South Asia's top comedians, including Munawar, Harsh Gujral, Ravi Gupta, Kanan Gill, Kaustubh, Mohd Suhel, Urjita Wani, Sonali Thakker and Vivek Desai. Performances begin from 6pm, promising an evening of high-energy humour and crowd-favourite acts.

The festival reflects the rising popularity of stand-up comedy in Dubai, fuelled by digital-first performers and the city's multicultural audience. Timed with Valentine's Day, Comedy Mixtape Fest Vol. 2 offers a laughter-filled alternative celebration. Tickets are now on sale, with strong demand expected.