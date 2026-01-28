Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Paqueta Signs For Flamengo In Record South American Deal: West Ham

2026-01-28 02:21:17
Rio de Janeiro: Brazil's Flamengo have signed West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta, the English club confirmed Wednesday, in a record transfer in South American football which local media said was worth 42 million euros.

"West Ham United can confirm that Lucas Paqueta has been given permission to undergo a medical and discuss personal terms with Brazilian club Flamengo, after a fee was agreed for his permanent transfer," the club said in a statement.

The Brazilian Paqueta, 28, was cleared in July of spot-fixing allegations that have hung over him and were seen as costing him a likely move to Manchester City two years ago.

The Peninsula

