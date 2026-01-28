Talks With Qatar Give Fresh Momentum To Bilateral Relations: Sudan FM

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Talks between HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan, HE General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, have given renewed momentum to relations between the two countries, Sudan's Foreign Minister has said.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency on Wednesday, HE Muhi El-Din Salem, said the discussions held in Doha on Tuesday were marked by a "brotherly and friendly atmosphere" and produced positive outcomes that strengthened ties between the two nations.

He said the meeting reflected the strong interest of both leaderships in advancing Sudanese-Qatari relations, with talks focusing on ways to support and expand cooperation in political, economic and humanitarian fields.

Salem said that HE Al Burhan expressed Sudan's deep appreciation for Qatar's continued support for Sudan's legitimate institutions and its constructive role in assisting the country at multiple levels.

He added that Qatar's stance reflects the depth of fraternal relations between the two states and the longstanding bonds between their peoples.

The Sudanese Foreign Minister said his country highly values Qatar's support for Sudan's unity, sovereignty, peace and stability, as well as its humanitarian assistance, particularly amid the exceptional circumstances facing Sudan.

HE Salem praised the role of Qatari official and charitable institutions in providing relief aid, saying their efforts have helped ease the suffering of those affected by the crisis.

Salem said the visit marked an important milestone in bilateral relations and opened broader prospects for cooperation, stressing the importance of continued coordination and consultation to support regional stability and security.