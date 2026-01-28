Solana Price Steadies Near $120 As Sell-Off Pressure Eases

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Solana finds interim support

​Solana (SOL) has been under pressure since October, with a sharp sell-off followed by a tentative recovery highlighting how exposed the high-beta token remains to shifts in macro sentiment, leverage and risk appetite, even as its longer-term ecosystem narrative continues to attract attention.

​The mid-January sell-off amid rising global bond yields, uncertainty around the timing of future interest-rate cuts and weakness across equities triggered broad de-risking in speculative assets.

​Solana, which typically amplifies market moves relative to Bitcoin and Ether (ETH), came under disproportionate pressure as traders reduced exposure aggressively.

​The decline was swift, with SOL breaking below near-term support levels and falling towards familiar demand zones around $120.

​Leverage played a central role in magnifying the move. In the days prior to the sell-off, derivatives data pointed to elevated long positioning as traders attempted to position for a rebound. When prices rolled over instead, funding rates softened and stop-losses were triggered. Liquidations gathered pace, forcing leveraged longs out of the market and pushing SOL lower than spot selling alone would likely have achieved.

​Broader sentiment around altcoins also weighed on Solana during the decline. As risk appetite faded, capital rotated away from higher-volatility layer-1 tokens towards Bitcoin or into cash, reinforcing downside pressure. The cooling of on-chain activity since the turn of the year, particularly in decentralised exchange volumes and speculative trading segments, added to concerns that short-term demand was insufficient to absorb the surge in selling.

​Despite the intensity of the drop, the muted recovery that followed this week has been equally telling. Buyers stepped back in once Solana reached well-watched support areas, suggesting that underlying demand has not disappeared. Part of this resilience reflects continued institutional curiosity around Solana-linked products and longer-term confidence in the network's throughput, cost efficiency and role in decentralised finance and payments infrastructure. The rebound, however, has been measured rather than forceful, underscoring that confidence remains selective.

​Macro conditions continue to dominate Solana's near-term trajectory. As bond yields eased slightly and broader markets stabilised, SOL benefited from a modest recovery, but the bounce has lacked strong follow-through. Investors remain wary after the speed of the sell-off, and risk appetite toward high-beta crypto assets remains fragile while uncertainty around growth and monetary policy persists.

​Ecosystem fundamentals remain a counterweight to short-term volatility. Developers continue to build across Solana's network, and its ability to handle high transaction volumes at low cost remains a differentiating factor. These structural strengths have helped prevent panic selling and support the view that recent weakness reflects market conditions and positioning rather than a breakdown in Solana's long-term prospects.

​SOL remains highly sensitive to macro shocks, leverage dynamics and shifts in speculative sentiment, leaving it prone to abrupt swings. Over a longer horizon, continued development, institutional interest and network resilience suggest that conviction has not vanished.

​Looking ahead, Solana's direction will depend on whether broader market conditions stabilise and whether buyers can build on the recovery without renewed liquidation pressure.

​For now, the recent episode serves as a reminder that while Solana's ecosystem continues to mature, its price remains tightly tethered to liquidity conditions and global risk sentiment.

​Solana bullish scenario:

​While the December to January lows at $117.13 - $116.94 hold on a daily chart closing basis, a recovery may be seen.

​This week's bounce off Sunday's $117.13 six-week low has taken the cryptocurrency back to the $126.50 region. The next higher 55-day simple moving average (SMA), 8 January low and 15 December high at $131.08 - $135.37 will need to be exceeded for further upside to become probable.

​In this case the December and current January peaks at $146.93 - $148.31 may be back in the picture.

​Solana bearish scenario:

​Even though SOL is currently bouncing off Sunday's $117.13 low, recent downside momentum has been strong with a 19% drop to the January low seen over the past couple of weeks.

​While the $131.08 - $135.37 resistance zone caps, downside pressure is likely to remain in play with the $120 region perhaps being revisited.

​A fall through the December trough at $116.94 would likely push the August 2024 low at $110.01 to the fore.

​​Short-term outlook:

Bullish while above $119.56, targeting the $131.08 - $135.37 resistance zone.

​​Medium-term outlook:

Neutral while above the 18 December low at $119.56; a fall through this level would turn our view bearish, though.

Source: TradingView

