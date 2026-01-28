Amiri Guard Celebrates Graduation Of Basic Officer Leader, Basic Sniper Courses

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Amiri Guard celebrated at Barzan Camp on Wednesday morning the graduation of Basic Officer Leader Course (BOLC) No. (5) and Basic Sniper Course No. (18).

Attending the ceremony were HE Amiri Guard Commander Major General Staff Mohammed bin Sultan Al Suwaidi, the Deputy Commander of the Amiri Guard, the Inspector General, assistants to the Commander of the Amiri Guard, and several high-ranking officers.

Having reviewed the general reports of the two courses, Acting Commander of the Amiri Guard School, Capt. Mohammad Khalfan Al Mansour, addressed the ceremony, highlighting that the BOLC course covered the various phases of war, the utilization and employment of military skills on the battlefield, and the training of officers in combat planning operations.

Regarding the Basic Sniper Course, Al Mansour outlined that the course aims to train participants in a variety of marksmanship skills, including remaining undercover, conducting surveillance, and precisely monitoring targets, with the objective of strengthening their capabilities and elevating their skills to the highest levels.

As the event concluded, HE Amiri Guard Commander honored the highest-performing graduates of the two courses