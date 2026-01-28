Canada And India Move Towards Wide-Ranging Strategic Trade Accords

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Ottawa and New Delhi are preparing for a high-level visit in March by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, with negotiations entering an advanced stage on a cluster of agreements covering uranium supply, clean energy cooperation, critical minerals and artificial intelligence. Officials familiar with the talks say the visit is being positioned as a reset in economic engagement after a period of diplomatic strain, with both sides keen to lock in commercially binding deals that reflect shifting global supply chains and technology priorities.

The centrepiece of the expected package is an expansion of civil nuclear cooperation, anchored in long-term uranium supply contracts. Canada is among the world's largest producers of uranium, while India has been seeking diversified and reliable fuel sources to support its nuclear power programme, which is projected to grow sharply over the next decade. Negotiators have been working to streamline regulatory clearances and pricing mechanisms to give utilities and suppliers greater certainty, while ensuring safeguards and compliance obligations are met.

Energy cooperation is set to extend beyond nuclear. Talks have included collaboration on clean hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, and grid-scale renewable integration. Canadian firms bring experience in cold-climate energy systems, advanced storage and emissions management, while India offers scale, manufacturing depth and ambitious deployment targets. Officials describe the approach as moving from memoranda of understanding towards projects with defined investment timelines and joint development structures.

Critical minerals form another pillar of the discussions. Canada's reserves of lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earths are increasingly viewed as strategic assets as governments seek alternatives to concentrated supply routes. India, pushing to build domestic battery and electronics manufacturing capacity, has been exploring offtake agreements, joint exploration and downstream processing partnerships. The proposed framework is designed to align mineral extraction with environmental and community standards, while enabling long-term supply security for manufacturers.

Artificial intelligence cooperation has emerged as a newer, fast-moving track. Policymakers on both sides have been weighing arrangements that combine Canada's research ecosystem and talent pipeline with India's large-scale data capabilities and application-driven innovation. Areas under discussion include healthcare diagnostics, climate modelling, financial services and public-sector digital infrastructure. Officials have emphasised the need for guardrails on data governance, intellectual property and ethical use, reflecting growing global scrutiny of AI deployment.

Trade officials say the March visit, if confirmed as planned, would also provide political momentum to broader commercial ties. Bilateral trade has grown steadily over the past decade but remains below potential, particularly in high-value manufacturing and services. Business groups in both countries have been urging clearer pathways for investment approvals, mobility of skilled professionals and dispute resolution mechanisms to reduce friction for companies operating across jurisdictions.

