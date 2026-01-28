Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Housing Market Slows As Ageing Population Reduces Property Demand

2026-01-28 02:09:26
Switzerland's property market is expected to feel the impact of demographic change increasingly sharply over the coming years. An ageing population and growing demand for smaller homes are likely to put pressure on some regions.
Ageing population hits property demand in parts of Switzerland This content was published on January 28, 2026 - 10:55
MoneyPark's property analysts have reached this conclusion: demographic trends are creating deep structural challenges for the housing market in several Swiss cantons. According to the report published on Wednesday, the impact is particularly acute in ten of the country's worst‐affected cantons.

In many countries, buying a home is slipping further out of reach for young people. Switzerland is no exception.

