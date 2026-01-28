Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Govt, Airbus Discuss Boosting Indian Msmes' Role In Global Aviation Supply Chains

2026-01-28 02:07:46
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 28 (KNN) Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, held discussions with senior Airbus officials to explore ways to integrate Indian micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into global aviation supply chains, underscoring India's growing prominence in the aerospace sector.

The Minister met Wouter van Wersch, Executive Vice President International at Airbus, and Jurgen Westermeier, President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia.

The talks focused on enhancing collaboration between Airbus and Indian industry, especially MSMEs, as India strengthens its position as a key manufacturing and innovation hub in the global aviation sector.

The Minister also noted that India has become a convergence hub for the interests, innovation, and investment of global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), reported ANI.

Sharing details on X, the minister said,“Had a very positive interaction on deepening the integration of Indian MSMEs into global aviation supply chains.” He noted that global aerospace majors increasingly view India not only as a market but also as a strategic base for manufacturing and supply chain integration.

Naidu highlighted India's evolving aviation ecosystem, emphasizing domestic production of aircraft components and the country's progress towards developing regional transport aircraft.

A key milestone noted was that all eight doors of the Airbus A220 aircraft are now manufactured in India, demonstrating the expanding role of Indian companies within Airbus's global production network.

The minister said that focusing on MSMEs will help smaller Indian firms access global markets, advanced technologies, and long-term business opportunities.

(KNN Bureau)

