Mos Shobha Karandlaje Inaugurates Regional Labour Conference In Vijayawada To Review Labour Code Implementation

MENAFN - KNN India)The Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday inaugurated a two-day Regional Conference of Labour & Employment and Industry Secretaries of States and Union Territories in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

The conference is the third in a series of five regional consultations being organised across the country to facilitate coordinated implementation of the four Labour Codes and to deliberate on issues related to ESIC, EPFO and the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY).

The initiative aims to engage States, Union Territories and key stakeholders on regulatory, institutional and technological preparedness under the new labour framework.

The conference was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Labour and Employment, several state governments and Union Territories, along with representatives from key organisations under the Ministry, including ESIC, EPFO and other associated bodies.

Addressing the conference, the Minister highlighted the central role of States and Union Territories in the effective and timely implementation of the four Labour Codes, describing the consolidation of 29 central labour laws into four Codes as a major reform undertaken after extensive stakeholder consultations.

She outlined provisions aimed at simplifying compliance, promoting transparency and strengthening worker welfare, including web-based inspections, decriminalisation of minor offences, enhanced participation of women, work-from-home provisions and extension of social security to gig, platform and unorganised workers.

Emphasis was placed on Centre–State coordination, finalisation of Rules, IT integration, capacity building and awareness generation.

The Minister of Labour, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Vasamsetti Subhash, described the Labour Codes as a significant reform reflecting cooperative federalism.

He noted that the regional consultations would contribute to strengthening implementation, while also underlining the importance of coordination between employers and workers, last-mile awareness and expanding ESIC outreach and healthcare facilities.

Setting the context, Alok Chandra, Senior Labour and Employment Advisor in the Ministry, stated that the regional conferences are intended to support smooth implementation of the Labour Codes and to review progress on related reforms concerning ESIC, EPFO and PMVBRY.

He highlighted the need for timely finalisation of Rules, IT readiness, harmonisation of Shops and Establishments Acts, capacity building and sustained Centre–State collaboration.

Following the inaugural session, officials from the Ministry and States made presentations on the status of drafting Rules under the Labour Codes and preparedness of IT systems.

Discussions focused on finalisation of Rules, strengthening digital infrastructure, integration of State systems with central platforms, establishment of statutory bodies and funds, and development of schemes and digital tools to support effective implementation. The conference also emphasised capacity building of field-level functionaries and stakeholder awareness to ensure smooth rollout of the new labour framework.

