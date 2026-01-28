Techmediabreaks Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) Advances American Fusion Strategy With Expanded Texatron(TM) IP Portfolio

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Renewal Fuels (OTC: RNWF), reported progress across multiple technology, regulatory, and corporate initiatives, including the filing of initial patent applications by its wholly owned subsidiary Kepler Fusion Technologies and continued advancement toward SEC reporting status. The company said Kepler has filed its first priority utility patent covering core architectural elements of its proprietary Texatron(TM) aneutronic fusion platform, establishing an initial intellectual property foundation, with additional filings expected. Renewal Fuels also confirmed it has retained securities counsel to support preparation of a Form 10 registration statement, is progressing its PCAOB audit for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 with a targeted February 2026 completion, and has completed all requested submissions to FINRA related to its planned corporate name and trading symbol change to American Fusion Inc. The company additionally announced an investor relations engagement with Investor Brand Network to enhance market visibility and provided an update on ongoing litigation related to share cancellation, with a court hearing scheduled for Jan. 29.

About Renewal Fuels, Inc. and American Fusion

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the Company is operating under the American Fusion brand and has filed a corporate action with FINRA to change its legal name to American Fusion Inc. The Company's strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives.

