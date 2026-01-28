Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India's Industrial Production Rise 7.8 Pct In December

2026-01-28 02:01:56
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

NEW DELHI: India's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded a growth of 7.8 percent during December 2025, according to the figures released by the federal Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation on Wednesday.

This was dubbed as the highest growth in industrial production in over two years. The growth rate during November 2025 was 6.7 percent.

According to the ministry's data, the growth in the country's IIP in December 2025 was driven by a surge across the board.

While the production in the manufacturing sector rose by 8.1 percent, Mining increased by 6.8 percent, and Electricity by 6.3 percent.

The Peninsula

