John Legend Returns To Doha This April

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Thirteen-time Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter John Legend is officially returning to Qatar. The prolific artist is scheduled to perform at the Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) on April 17, 2026, Visit Qatar announced.

With a career spanning nearly three decades, Legend is celebrated for his soulful discography, including global anthems like the multi-platinum hit "All of Me", the breakout classic "Ordinary People", "Glory" (Academy Award-winning collaboration with rapper Common), and many other popular songs.

This upcoming show marks a highly anticipated return for the American crooner, who last performed in Doha in 2023 to a huge crowd at the Katara Amphitheatre.