Federal Open Market Committee Reaffirms Its Statement On Longer-Run Goals And Monetary Policy Strategy

MENAFN - The Federal Reserve)

The Federal Open Market Committee, at its annual organization meeting this week, unanimously reaffirmed its "Statement on Longer-Run Goals and Monetary Policy Strategy," often known as the consensus statement, which articulates its approach to monetary policy.

The reaffirmed statement is identical to the version adopted in August 2025. The Committee first adopted a similar statement in 2012.

Statement on Longer-Run Goals and Monetary Policy Strategy (PDF)

Reaffirmed January 27, 2026

For media inquiries, please e-mail [email protected] or call (202) 452-2955