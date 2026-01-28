Electronic ID Services Resume Normal Operations: NSIA
On its X account, the NSIA stated that the electronic ID system, which had experienced technical issues in recent days, has resumed normal operations.
The authority added that all applicants across the country are welcome to visit e-Tazkira distribution centers and Asaan-Khedmat offices to obtain their ID cards.
hz/sa
