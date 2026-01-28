Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Electronic ID Services Resume Normal Operations: NSIA

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) on Wednesday announced that the electronic ID (e-Tazkira) system is back to normal after several days of technical disruptions.

On its X account, the NSIA stated that the electronic ID system, which had experienced technical issues in recent days, has resumed normal operations.

The authority added that all applicants across the country are welcome to visit e-Tazkira distribution centers and Asaan-Khedmat offices to obtain their ID cards.

Pajhwok Afghan News

