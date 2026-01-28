Nipah Virus Detected In India's West Bengal More Than 110 People Quarantined

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) Indian media have reported cases of Nipah virus infection in the state of West Bengal, prompting health authorities to place more than 110 individuals who had contact with infected patients under precautionary quarantine.

The Times of India reported today (Wednesday, January 8) that earlier this month, five healthcare workers in West Bengal were infected with the Nipah virus, with one reported to be in critical condition. Around 110 people who had contact with these patients have been quarantined.

The report states:“Officials said surveillance and precautionary measures have been intensified, and the situation is being continuously monitored to prevent further spread of the virus.”

What is the Nipah virus and what are its symptoms?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Nipah virus is a rare but dangerous virus that can cause severe illness in both humans and animals. It was first identified in Malaysia and Singapore and has since been reported in countries such as India and Bangladesh.

The virus spreads through direct contact with infected animals, such as fruit bats or pigs, contact with bodily fluids or secretions of infected individuals, and consumption of fruit or water contaminated with the virus.

Symptoms usually appear 4 to 14 days after exposure.

Common symptoms include sudden fever, severe headache, general weakness and fatigue, cough and sore throat, dizziness and confusion. In severe cases, it can lead to brain inflammation (encephalitis), seizures, and respiratory problems.

The WHO states that there is currently no specific vaccine or treatment, so efforts focus on prevention and control of infection sources.