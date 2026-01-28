UDA Chairman Hemachandra Appointed To Colombo Land Board

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Colombo Land and Development Company PLC has appointed Urban Development Authority (UDA) Chairman M. G. Hemachandra as a Non-Executive Director on its Board.

Hemachandra brings extensive expertise in development policy, economic program design, project management, procurement, and corporate governance. He holds an MBA in Infrastructure and a Bachelor of Engineering (Hons)from the University of Moratuwa.

As UDA Chairman, he provides strategic leadership to modernize Sri Lanka's urban development framework, focusing on transparent governance, revitalisation of stalled projects, investor confidence, public-private partnerships, and smart city planning aligned with sustainable development goals. He is also driving digital transformation, multi-agency coordination, and urban development initiatives that contribute to GDP growth, employment, and improved living standards.

Hemachandra previously served as Chief of Yen Loan Operations at JICA Sri Lanka, overseeing portfolios in water supply, sanitation, ports, airports, irrigation, agriculture, livestock, fisheries, and rural development. Earlier, he worked as Senior Engineer at the National Water Supply & Drainage Board and Project Engineer at the Central Engineering Consultancy Bureau.

He also holds positions on multiple boards, including Urban Investment & Development Company Ltd., Lanka Rest Houses Ltd., Ocean View Development Ltd., and the Tea, Rubber & Coconut Estates Board.

As of September 2025, the UDA held a 17.45% stake in Colombo Land, making it the third-largest shareholder after E.G. Ng (23.71%) and Hikkaduwa Beach Resort PLC (20.22%), with Ceybank Unit Trust holding 5.96%.