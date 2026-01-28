'How Will Democracy Survive?': Mann Urges EC To Address SIR Concerns

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Jan 29 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should come forward with clear and satisfactory steps if questions are being raised over the functioning of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), warning that a lack of transparency could undermine public trust in the democratic process.

Speaking to media on Wednesday after arriving in Ahmedabad, Mann said that if any political party, national- or state-level, has objections or doubts regarding the SIR, it is the responsibility of the ECI to address them openly.

"The Election Commission should not impose conditions or issue pressure-driven directions. It should conduct a transparent and credible examination of the entire process to the satisfaction of the public," he added.

The Punjab Chief Minister said, "If SIR continues to create a fake electorate, then how will democracy survive? This is dangerous for democracy."

Mann also referred to concerns related to the University Grants Commission (UGC), saying that if questions are being raised, a proper and satisfactory inspection should be carried out.

"The UGC conducts major examinations and oversees large universities. If objections arise on any issue, whether related to educational institutions, the Election Commission or any other constitutional body, it is their duty to provide clear explanations and satisfactory answers," he said.

The Punjab Chief Minister arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening and was received by Gujarat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President Isudan Gadhvi, party MLAs Gopal Italia and Chaitar Vasava, and party's state organisation general secretary Manoj Sorathiya.

Commenting on the political situation in Gujarat, Mann said AAP's organisational structure in the state had strengthened considerably, with public meetings being held in villages and regular programmes taking place in major cities.

"The people of Gujarat now want change. From what we have seen, it is clear that they are looking for something new," he added.

Referring to the Visavadar by-election, he described Gopal Italia's victory by a large margin as "a very positive signal" for the AAP.

Mann said that AAP would seek to extend the education and healthcare model associated with party leader Arvind Kejriwal, which has been implemented in Delhi and Punjab, to Gujarat as well.

"We will take this model to every household in the state," he added.

He also expressed condolences over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the plane crash on Wednesday morning.

"We pray to God that the departed soul attains peace, and we pay our tributes," Mann said.

Speaking on Punjab-related issues, Mann added that the state had made significant sacrifices for the country and played a key role during the Green Revolution when the nation faced food shortages.

Despite this, he said, Punjab still does not have its own capital.

He reiterated that Chandigarh, currently the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, rightfully belongs to Punjab and said the absence of a separate capital and High Court has added to administrative and judicial burdens.