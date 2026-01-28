Bruce Springsteen's ICE Protest Song 'Streets Of Minneapolis' Targets 'Trump's Private Army'

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 29 (IANS) Legendary singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen is back with new music. The Boss has released a freshly written song, 'Streets of Minneapolis' in response to what he called“the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis”.

He dedicated the song to the city,“our immigrant neighbors” and in honor of the residents slain by ICE agents, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, reports 'Variety'.

In a statement, Springsteen said,“I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis. It's dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Stay free, Bruce Springsteen”.

As per 'Variety', the partly acoustic song erupts into a full-band arrangement and includes sing-along moments or, in a chant-along moment,“ICE out of Minneapolis”.

Springsteen goes on to describe as“King Trump's private army from the DHS”. The tribute to fallen citizens comes when Springsteen sings,“There were bloody footprints. Where mercy should have stood. And two dead left to die on snow-filled streets. Alex Pretti and Renee Good”.

The song concludes,“Here in our home they killed and roamed. In the winter of '26. We'll take our stand for this land. And the stranger in our midst. We'll remember the names of those who died. On the streets of Minneapolis”.

The title of the song echoes Springsteen's 'Streets of Philadelphia', his song about the AIDS crisis that served as a title song for the film 'Philadelphia'.

In the past few days, ICE has been accused of killing immigrants in cold blood. Following the incidents, protests have erupted in many parts of the USA.