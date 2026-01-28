Prescott Advances Resident Living At The Caden With Future Ready Global Certifications

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) WiredScore, LEED and WELL work together to deliver stronger connectivity,healthier spaces and long‐term value for residents-p fetchpriority="high" decoding="async" class="CToWUd aligncenter" src="#" width="522" height="296" data-bit="iit" />

Dubai, UAE: Prescott has announced that The Caden, its upcoming residential development in Meydan Horizon, has achieved WiredScore certification - a globally recognised benchmark for digital connectivity.

This achievement, combined with the project's LEED and WELL certifications, reflects Prescott's commitment to creating homes that deliver meaningful, everyday benefits for residents rather than simply meeting industry labels.

At The Caden, each certification has been selected for its direct impact on how people live. WiredScore ensures that residents enjoy fast, reliable Wi-Fi, seamless streaming, and the ability to integrate more advanced smart‐home features than standard buildings typically support.

The certification also guarantees resilient digital infrastructure designed to minimise outages, provide access to multiple service providers, and future‐proof the building for emerging technologies - from remote work tools to next generation smart devices.

LEED contributes to a more efficient and environmentally responsible home, helping residents reduce energy consumption, lower their carbon footprint, and benefit from durable building materials that minimise long‐term maintenance. WELL enhances daily comfort by improving indoor air quality, maximising natural light, and supporting healthier indoor environments that positively influence sleep, productivity, and overall wellbeing.

“Technology is not treated as an add-on or convenience at Prescott,” said Shaheer Tabani, Executive Director at Prescott.“It is fundamental to how people live, work, and connect today. WiredScore certification ensures that The Caden's digital backbone is as strong as its architecture - giving residents a home that performs for them, every day.”

This integrated certification strategy underscores Prescott's belief that modern residential developments must deliver measurable value across connectivity, sustainability, and wellness. By aligning with WiredScore, LEED, and WELL, The Caden sets a new benchmark for homes designed around the real needs of residents.

Located in Meydan Horizon, The Caden offers a contemporary living environment that balances city access with a sense of calm. Its certified digital infrastructure ensures residents remain seamlessly connected - whether working from home, managing smart‐home systems, or engaging with future technologies.About Prescott:Since its inception in 2006, Prescott has established itself as a trusted name in Dubai's real estate landscape, recognised for its unwavering commitment to quality, precision, and design integrity. Every development reflects the company's dedication to exceptional craftsmanship, usage of premium materials, and meticulously planned, practical layouts that enhance both form and functionality. With projects situated in prime and fast-growing communities across Dubai, Prescott continues to deliver developments that embody enduring value and timeless appeal. Guided by a clear vision for the future, the company remains focused on expanding its portfolio with projects that uphold its uncompromising standards of excellence.