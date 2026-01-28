Mountain America Credit Union And BYU Athletics Award $10,000 Through Cougs Care Initiative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two Utah nonprofits honored during BYU vs. Arizona State University men's basketball game; Mental health, resilience are two key areas of focus

SANDY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union, in partnership with Brigham Young University (BYU) Athletics, awarded $10,000 in charitable donations as part of its Cougs Care initiative, celebrating the impact of local nonprofits making a difference in Utah communities.

The checks were presented on January 7, 2026, during the BYU vs. Arizona State men's basketball game. Two organizations, My Story Matters and The Children's Center Utah, each received $5,000 donations to recognize their service and community impact. Mountain America Executive Vice President and COO Nathan Anderson presented the two checks during the game.

“The Cougs Care program is about amplifying the good happening in our communities,” Anderson said.“My Story Matters and The Children's Center Utah are doing vital work that supports individuals and families during critical moments in their lives. We're honored to recognize them and the positive impact they make every day.”

My Story Matters empowers individuals through storytelling, education, and personal development, helping people build confidence and resilience. Amy Chandler, executive director, and Natty Lewis, executive board member, were in attendance to accept the contribution.

The Children's Center Utah provides comprehensive mental health services for infants, children, and families, supporting emotional well-being and healthy development. Rebecca Dutson, president and CEO, and Joni Clark, director of development, accepted the donation on behalf of the organization.

Cougs Care is a collaborative program that highlights organizations creating a meaningful impact across Utah and beyond. Every year, Cougs Care invites Cougar Nation, BYU's fanbase, to nominate and vote for nonprofit organizations that are creating a positive change. The initiative reflects the shared commitment of Mountain America and BYU Athletics to give back and strengthen the communities they serve.

