Usherpa Promotes Stout To Director Of Marketing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Usherpa, developers of the real estate and mortgage industry's first Customer Relationship Engagement Platform (REP), is proud to announce that Laila Stout, an experienced marketing strategist who joined the team less than a year ago as a Marketing Strategist, has been promoted to Director of Marketing. Stout has over 14 years of experience. She was formerly the Mortgage Marketing Manager for Independent Financial in Dallas.

“We knew when we hired Laila that she was something special, but she has exceeded our expectations,” said Usherpa CEO Chris Harrington.“I am very pleased to promote her to head of our marketing department. I'm also confident that her work in 2026 will make it possible for Usherpa to grow to the next level and serve more lenders with the marketing automation they need to succeed as the industry grows stronger.”

Stout knows both marketing and advertising. She has produced successful marketing campaigns on time and within budget from conception to completion. She has excellent communication skills and the ability to work on multiple projects autonomously. In her new role, she will not only be helping grow and manage Usherpa's marketing team and industry presence but also assisting its Enterprise Clients with their marketing efforts to maximize their success with our REP.

Usherpa has over 30 years of experience supporting loan officers and companies. The company developed not only the industry's first SmartCRM, but also additional tools, like Pipelines, a tool that boosts team efficiency by eliminating the need for third-party task management systems, saving clients money and improving transparency in reporting. When combined with the enhanced AI SmartScore algorithm, these tools have contributed over $2.5 billion in additional revenue for enterprise partners.

Usherpa's SmartCRM offers a user-friendly interface, an automated“Done-For-You” Experience, and powerful data intelligence. It automates targeted marketing, using proprietary algorithms to evaluate loan officer databases and send push notifications for high-conversion opportunities. The AI-powered SmartScore alerts loan officers in real time about prospects likely to close, while the Pipelines feature creates customizable marketing workflows to help every loan officer perform at their best.

Usherpa boasts a 90% user retention rate at the 90-day mark and is recognized for its customer loyalty. Studies show that users double their production and see a 57% increase in repeat business. The introduction of Pipelines has further driven success, with users seeing an average 28% increase in closed loans. The company continues to lead the industry with innovative solutions that deliver measurable impact.

About Usherpa

Founded in 1995 as Media Center LLC, the second-largest retail mortgage company in the country, Usherpa was born in 2008. Thus, the company was“born in a branch; forged in a meltdown.” Usherpa offers a powerful, easy-to-use marketing and CRM platform backed by gold-standard customer support and robust training. Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents using this Smart CRM have the power of the industry's first fully automated Relationship Engagement Platform and are empowered to build and maintain relationships with prospects, past customers, and business partners, resulting in increased repeat and referral business. Visit to learn more.