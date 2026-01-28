Why Industrial Real Estate Has Become Core National Security Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Insights from entrepreneur and investor David Ebrahimzadeh, founder of Corniche Capital

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Ebrahimzadeh, entrepreneur, investor, and founder of Corniche Capital, says industrial real estate has evolved from a traditional asset class into a foundational component of U.S. national security infrastructure, driven by defense modernization, reshoring, and defense technology expansion.



The expansion of defense and defense technology has also accelerated demand for industrial real estate, as detailed in industrial real estate and defense expansion.



Federal policy has increasingly tied economic resilience to national security. U.S. defense spending exceeded $880 billion in fiscal year 2024, while initiatives such as the CHIPS and Science Act and expanded defense procurement programs are accelerating domestic production across aerospace, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, and autonomous systems.

According to Bloomberg Intelligence, investment in defense technology has grown at a double-digit annual rate since 2020, placing sustained pressure on the availability of secure, scalable industrial facilities capable of supporting sensitive manufacturing, testing, logistics, and classified operations.

Ebrahimzadeh believes the physical infrastructure supporting these industries is now as critical as the technologies themselves.“You cannot modernize defense capabilities without modernizing the industrial platforms that manufacture, house, and deploy them,” he said.

Industrial Real Estate and the Defense Supply Chain

Defense and defense technology companies increasingly require specialized industrial real estate, including high-security facilities, advanced manufacturing space, and logistics hubs positioned near transportation and military infrastructure. These properties often benefit from long-term federal contracts, extended lease durations, and policy-backed demand stability.

Research from CBRE and JLL indicates that defense-aligned industrial assets have demonstrated lower vacancy, stronger tenant retention, and more durable cash flows than traditional industrial properties, particularly in markets aligned with federal investment corridors.

Policy, Reshoring, and Long-Term Capital

Reshoring initiatives aimed at reducing foreign dependency in critical supply chains have further elevated the role of industrial real estate in national security planning. McKinsey & Company estimates that supply-chain realignment could drive over $500 billion in new U.S. manufacturing investment by the end of the decade.

Corniche Capital focuses on structuring industrial real estate investments that align with these structural shifts rather than short-term market cycles, emphasizing durability, policy alignment, and long-term relevance.

About David Ebrahimzadeh

David Ebrahimzadeh is an entrepreneur, investor, and founder focused on industrial real estate, private investments, and infrastructure aligned with U.S. national security and long-term economic resilience.

About Corniche Capital

Corniche Capital is a strategic investment firm focused on industrial real estate and private capital opportunities supporting infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, and mission-critical sectors across the United States.

