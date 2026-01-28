Fussie Cat® Adds First, New Kitten Recipe To Market Fresh Line

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Fussie Cat, the award-winning cat food brand from Pets Global Inc., is expanding the popular Market Fresh kibble line with its first recipe specifically crafted for growing kittens – Super Premium Market Fresh Dry Food Chicken with Goat Milk Kitten Recipe, landing February 2026. The new addition features real meat first, vitamins, minerals, and wholesome, high-quality ingredients to help support developing muscles, digestion, and overall wellness with a flavor and texture kittens love.

“Picky young eaters can make any cat parent's food choices stressful as they transition to solid foods,” says Aina Kanahele, Director of Business Development at Pets Global.“Fussie Cat's new Kitten Recipe makes feeding time a breeze by providing the nutrition they need while deepening you and your cat's bond.”

Great value combines with a growth-ready kitten diet featuring real chicken, gentle goat milk, natural fiber sources, and DHA-rich salmon oil for complete, balanced nourishment.

Formulated by PHD board-certified Companion Animal Nutritionists to create scientifically-backed recipes to support a happy kitten's health and longevity.

Gentle Nutrition To Help Growing Kittens Thrive

- Real Meat First – High-quality chicken and chicken meal provide complete protein and essential amino acids to support key muscle development.

With Goat Milk – Easy on young, sensitive tummies and offers a variety of vitamins, minerals, and proteins gentle for weaning kittens.

- Wholesome Ingredients – Naturally fiber-rich pumpkin, chickpeas, lentils, and antioxidant-packed dried blueberries and cranberries.

- Picky Eater-Approved – Crunchy, aromatic kibble that is cat-tested to become an irresistible part of their diet as they transition to solid foods.

- Formulated Without Grains – Low-glycemic formula that can support gentle digestion and balanced daily energy.

- Complete Nutrition – A variety of vitamins, minerals, taurine, and omegas to help support a healthy immune system, skin & coat, and overall vitality.

Available online and at retailers throughout North America in February 2026, Fussie Cat Super Premium Market Fresh Dry Kitten Recipe Chicken with Goat Milk is offered in 3.5 lbs. bags (MSRP: $16.99) for easy handling and convenient pantry storage, and 10 lbs. bags (MSRP: $37.99) for increased value at the same amazing quality.

For more information check , follow on Instagram and Facebook @FussieCat and TikTok @fussie for enrichment tips, product news, feeding techniques, and all cuddly cat content. Cat parents can find the new Market Fresh Kitten Recipe and other whisker-licking Fussie Cat products in stores or online with the Fussie Cat retail finder.

DOWNLOAD ASSETS:



About Fussie Cat

Co-Created by CatsTM with a meat-first, moisture-rich, and low-carb philosophy, Fussie Cat is Pets Global Inc.'s premium cat food brand world-renowned for its commitment to Physiologically TunedTM recipes that are“so tasty, even the fussiest of cats can't resistTM!” Learn more at and follow on Instagram and Facebook @FussieCat and TikTok @fussie.

###

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brett Ciccarello

Communications Specialist, Pets Global, Inc.

(661) 388-9555

...