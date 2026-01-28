Whimsical Interactive Children's Book OH, DEARY! THE PANTS AND MRS. O'leary Brings Hilarity And Mirth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing releases a delightful new picture book packed with life lessons, falling trousers, and Blue's Clues-style interactive problem solving

Charleston, SC, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Step into the delightful world of Mrs. O'Leary, a kind and warmhearted moose with a silly dilemma-her husband's pants keep falling down! In a brand new picture book, Oh, Deary! The Pants and Mrs. O'Leary, kids can participate in a funny problem-solving game to help Mrs. O'Leary and her husband, all while learning to use their critical thinking, their reading skills, and their imaginations.

Author Jack Cardone had a storied career in the New York City advertising world, writing some of the industry's most beloved television ads before moving upstate. After spending time in the beautiful Adirondack Park, his encounters with wildlife combined with a strong sense of humor to inspire Oh Deary!, Jack's latest creation, a picture book for playful, fun-loving kids.

With an approach that's reminiscent of interactive children's programming like Blue's Clues and Sesame Street, this book offers young readers the opportunity to help in the adventure. As they respond to some of the thoughtful but not-too-helpful advice given in the book, readers will shoot down suggestions like gaining weight and tying balloons around belt straps. Cardone's book features colorful, cartoon-style illustrations that young children will love, making this a perfect read for story time or bedtime with preschoolers or early elementary-aged kids.

With a mischievous heart and a playful spirit, this book is sure to be a hit with children and adults alike. Don't miss your chance to pick up a copy for a child in your life who enjoys problem-solving, call-and-response type books, and stories that make them laugh their pants off!

About the Author:

Jack Cardone spent four decades writing TV ads for New York's most elite companies. While spending time in the beautiful Adirondack Park, Cardone found tranquility and excitement among the picturesque scenery and wildlife. Combined with a youthful sense of humor, the inspiring creatures and locales led to the creation of Cardone's latest picture book. When he isn't writing, Jack enjoys spending time with his wife, Katie, their grandchildren, Charlotte and Harrison, and hiking the Adirondacks.

